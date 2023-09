Ben Shelton and Karolina Muchova qualified for the US Open semifinals after beating their opponents on Wednesday.

Shelton, world number 47, defeated Frances Tiafoe with the sets of 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, and 6-2 to reach his first major semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York.

He will take on Novak Djokovic in the next round.

In women's singles, Karolina Muchova, the No. 10-ranked player, eliminated Sorana Cirstea in straight sets to face Coco Gauff in the semifinals.