Türkiye reach 2023 CEV EuroVolley final

Türkiye's team celebrates after winning the 2023 Women's EuroVolley semi final volleyball match between Italy and Türkiye in Brussels on September 1, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Türkiye reached the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship (EuroVolley) final by beating Italy 3-2 in the semifinals on Friday.

The Crescent Stars reached finals for the third time in history by eliminating the reigning champions with 18-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-22, and 15-6 sets in the semifinal match.

Melissa Teresa Vargas rallied Türkiye, especially when she sparked the flame of Türkiye's comeback from behind with her effective spikes in the fourth set.

Vargas scored 26 points in the game, while Italy's Paola Ogechi Egonu played with 25 points.

In the final on Sunday, Türkiye will face the winner of the Netherlands-Serbia semifinal match being played on Friday.