MANCHESTER CITYS ERLING HAALAND NAMED UEFA MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland was on Thursday named the 2022-23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

Haaland beat off competition from his teammate Kevin De Bruyne and former Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lionel Messi.

"I am honored to have been named UEFA Men's Player of the Year," the 23-year-old said. "There are so many top talents across Europe who could have won this award, so I am really grateful to everyone who voted for me."

Haaland helped his team clinch the "Famous Treble"-winning a domestic title, domestic cup, and European cup in the same season-as Man City bagged the UEFA Champions League, the English Premier League title and the FA Cup in the 2022-23 season.

GUARDIOLA NAMED MEN'S COACH OF THE YEAR



Man City's head coach Pep Guardiola was meanwhile named the 2022-23 UEFA Men's Coach of the Year.

"Congratulations to Pep and his staff for winning this award, a deserved recognition for an incredible season," said the English club's director of football, Txiki Begiristain.

"To win three trophies was extraordinary and to lift the Champions League trophy for the first time was such a special moment," he added.

Guardiola, 52, has clinched 15 major trophies since joining Manchester City in 2016, including five Premier League titles, one UEFA Super Cup, two FA Cups, four League Cups, one Champions League, and two Community Shields.