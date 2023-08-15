Kevin De Bruyne out for 3 - 4 months due to injury

Kevin De Bruyne will miss up to four months of the new football season, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Tuesday.

"In the next days we will decide, surgery or not surgery, but it will be a few months out. It'll be three or four months out," Guardiola said on mancity.com.

"The injury for Kevin is a big loss, he has specific qualities. You can lose it for one or two games but for a long time it's really tough for us. But you have to look forward," he added.

De Bruyne, 32, was forced out of Man City's 3-0 win against Burnley after suffering a recurring hamstring injury on Friday.

He helped Manchester City to win the 2023 UEFA Champions League title. He has scored 96 goals and 153 assists in 358 matches.