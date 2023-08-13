Bayern condemn racist abuse of Tel after German Super Cup loss

Bayern Munich have strongly condemned "inhumane" racist abuse on social media of 18-year-old French striker Mathys Tel after Saturday's 3-0 German Super Cup defeat by RB Leipzig.

"Whoever writes such disgustingly racist things is not an FC Bayern fan. Mathys, we have your back and you have our full support," the club said on Sunday on social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, after losing to the German Cup winners.

Tel missed several chances for the champions and was replaced after 64 minutes by England striker Harry Kane, whose transfer from Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday reportedly cost Bayern a Bundesliga record 100 million euros ($109.44 million).









