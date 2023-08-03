Mertens' screamer sends Galatasaray to next round in Champions League qualifiers

Galatasaray on Wednesday booked their place in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League as the Lions eliminated Lithuania's Zalgiris.

Belgian forward Dries Mertens scored from long range in the 31st minute as Galatasaray beat Zalgiris 1-0 at Rams Park in Istanbul to win 3-2 on aggregate.

In the next stage, Galatasaray will face Slovenian club Olimpija Ljubljana.

Panathinaikos, Olimpija Ljubljana, Aris Limassol, Slovan Bratislava, Dinamo Zagreb, Rakow, Klaksvik, Molde, Maccabi Haifa, Servette and Copenhagen advanced to the third round.

The first leg matches in the third qualifying round will be held on Aug. 8-9, and their second legs will be held on Aug. 15.













