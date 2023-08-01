Liverpool midfielder Fabinho moves to Saudi champions Al-Ittihad

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho on Monday joined Saudi champions Al-Ittihad on a three-year deal.

Al-Ittihad said on X, formerly Twitter, that Fabinho, 29, signed a contract until 2026 with the Jeddah club to join French stars Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, and Portuguese winger Jota.

"Today I leave my home. It's been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honor and happiness possible. Since day one at Liverpool, I've been embraced by everyone."

"...I love this club. Thank you, Reds, for everything we've experienced together. You will never walk alone," Fabinho said in a farewell message.

Fabinho won a UEFA Champions League, an English Premier League, a FIFA Club World Cup and an English FA Cup with Liverpool in 2018-2023.

Before his Liverpool days, he became a French champion in 2017 with Monaco.

The Brazilian international scored 11 goals in 219 appearances for Liverpool.









