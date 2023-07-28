BESIKTAS BEAT ALBANIAS TIRANA IN EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2ND QUALIFYING ROUND

Türkiye's Beşiktaş beat Albania's Tirana 3-1 in a UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg match at home on Thursday.

Turkish right-back Onur Bulut scored the opener in the 21st minute at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.

Beşiktaş doubled the gap in the 42nd minute. Jackson Muleka fired from a narrow angle to beat Tirana goalkeeper Gentian Selmani.

Tirana's Brazilian forward Kaina scored in the six-yard box to give hope for the visitors in the 83rd minute.

Beşiktaş youngster Semih Kilicsoy scored a solo-effort goal in the 94th minute to give a 3-1 win to his team.

Meanwhile, another Turkish club, Adana Demirspor, drew with Cluj 1-1 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Jefte Betancor scored an early goal for Cluj, but Adana Demirspor's French midfielder Benjamin Stambouli scored the equalizer in the 77th minute.

In the second leg, Beşiktaş will visit Tirana on Aug. 3. Meanwhile, Adana Demirspor will host Cluj on the same day.















