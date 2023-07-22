Beşiktaş player Emrecan Uzunhan left injured by road hog after altercation over traffic accident

Emrecan Uzunhan, a football player from Beşiktaş, was involved in a traffic accident in Bakırköy. While waiting for the police at the scene of the accident, he was attacked by an individual named F.B. The police took the suspect into custody.

The incident occurred on Sahil Kennedy Caddesi in front of a gas station, where three vehicles, including Uzunhan's car, were involved in a collision resulting in material damage.

During the preparation of the accident report, a dispute arose between Emrecan Uzunhan and F.B. The altercation escalated, and F.B. physically assaulted Uzunhan and used verbal insults before leaving the scene.

The police promptly responded to the incident and detained the suspect, F.B., after initiating an investigation.

According to reports, the suspect will face charges of "battering," "insulting," and "deliberate injury" once the legal procedures are completed.

In a statement issued by Beşiktaş Club, they confirmed the incident, stating that Emrecan Uzunhan was involved in a chain traffic accident that resulted in material damage. Furthermore, they mentioned that he was attacked during the record-keeping process after the accident. As a result of an MRI scan performed at Acıbadem Bakırköy Hospital, it was revealed that Uzunhan suffered 4th-degree damage in the tendon attachment area of the posterior thigh muscle group. Subsequently, surgical treatment for his injury has started.









