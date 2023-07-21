Inter Miami announces signing of Spanish defender Jordi Alba

Inter Miami on Thursday signed Spanish defender Jordi Alba to a contract through the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with a club option for 2025.

"Jordi is an accomplished, dynamic and experienced player that we're excited to acquire to continue bolstering our squad," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said in a statement.

"He has proven for over a decade that he is one of the best fullbacks in the sport due to both his defensive solidity and capacity to contribute in the attack. We know that he'll help Inter Miami achieve the Club's objectives this season and beyond."

The 34-year-old formerly played for Valencia, Gimnastic and Barcelona.

Alba helped Barcelona win six La Liga titles, a UEFA Champions League title, a FIFA Club World Cup title, seven Copa del Rey titles and four Supercopa titles.

He netted 10 times during his 93 matches for Spain and bagged the 2012 UEFA European Championship trophy with the national team.
















