Biden names CIA Director William Burns to his cabinet

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he had asked CIA Director William Burns to become a member of his cabinet, elevating one of his closest advisers on national security and foreign policy.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he had asked CIA Director William Burns to become a member of his cabinet, elevating one of his closest advisers on national security and foreign policy.

"Under his leadership, the CIA is delivering a clear-eyed, long-term approach to our nation's top national security challenges," Biden said in a statement, referring to Burns' approach to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and U.S. competition with China.

The move was reported earlier by the Washington Post, which said it was largely symbolic and would not give Burns any new authorities.

Bonnie Glaser, head of the Indo-Pacific program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said the appointment reflected Biden's confidence in Burns and his career experience. He "has made a significant contribution to national security decision-making, especially with regard to Russia and China" Glaser said.

Burns is not the first CIA director to attain cabinet status. Former President Bill Clinton also named his CIA directors - John Deutch and George Tenet - to serve in his cabinet.

A White House official said it was common for presidents to vary the agencies represented in their cabinets.

For instance, former President Barack Obama elevated the head of the Small Business Administration to the cabinet and Clinton added Federal Emergency Management Agency James Witt to his cabinet.























