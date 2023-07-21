Azerbaijan, Türkiye to 'play more important role' in regional, global politics: Aliyev

The Azerbaijani president said on Friday that both Azerbaijan and Türkiye will significantly increase their influence, not only in the region but also on the global stage in the years to come.

"Türkiye plays an important role in both global and regional issues. Azerbaijan appreciates Türkiye's policy, which aims to ensure regional stability and security," Ilham Aliyev said at a forum held in Susha in the Upper Karabakh region.

Speaking about the reciprocal visits of the two presidents, Aliyev hinted at an even "more important role" for the two nations in the future, without providing specific details.

"I don't want to explain all the details, but Azerbaijan and Türkiye will play a more important role not only in the region but globally in the upcoming years," he added.

Aliyev said that his friendship with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is a key factor for regional development and stability.

Underlining that the bilateral relations were established based on a long-term friendship and brotherhood, he said the two countries stand by each other.

"We must stabilize the situation in the South Caucasus. We must achieve sustainable peace. Security must be ensured for the future," he added.

He recalled the unwavering solidarity of the Turkish people and state with Azerbaijan from the very beginning of the Second Karabakh War.

"We felt the moral support of our brothers during the 44-day war. Erdoğan has openly expressed Türkiye's stance several times... This has been a great political and moral support for us," he added.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan had been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, during 44 days of heavy fighting, Azerbaijan liberated a significant part of Karabakh, and a Russian-brokered peace agreement was subsequently signed, considered a triumph in Baku.



















