Quran, Iraqi flag desecrated in front of Iraqi embassy in Denmark

Members of an Islamophobic group in Denmark burned a copy of the Holy Quran on Friday.

The ultranationalist group called Danske Patrioter burned the holy book in front of Iraq's Embassy in Copenhagen.

They also carried a banner with insulting slogans against Islam, before stamping the Iraqi flag and a copy of the Quran under police protection, as seen in the videos they shared on social media.

The group said they did this to protest the attack against Sweden's Embassy in Baghdad.

Early Thursday morning, a crowd of Iraqis stormed Sweden's Embassy in Baghdad and set it ablaze in protest against the June 28 burning of a copy of the Quran, Islam's holy book, last month by Salwan Momika, an Iraq-born man who now lives in Sweden.



























