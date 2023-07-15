News Sports Mass crash at Tour, three riders have to quit injured

Mass crash at Tour, three riders have to quit injured

DPA SPORTS Published July 15,2023 Subscribe

The pack of riders cycles during the 14th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 152 km between Annemasse and Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, in the French Alps, on July 15, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Saturday's 14th stage of the Tour de France was paused for around half an hour after a mass crash which led to three riders having to abandon the race.



A large number of riders crashed in a descent some five kilometres into the stage which was then neutralised to allow riders getting medical attention.



Spain's Antonio Pedrero and Louis Meintjes of South Africa were taken to hospital, with Meintjes breaking his collarbone.



Colombian Esteban Chaves abandoned the race shortly after the restart.



Almost all teams were involved in the first mass crash at this year's Tour which reportedly was caused by a rider slipping in a wet turn.





































