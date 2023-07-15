 Contact Us

On 7th anniversary, photos of victims of 2016 coup bid hung on Turkish House in New York

A commemoration ceremony took place on Friday at the Turkish House in New York, marking the 7th anniversary of the 2016 coup attempt.

Anadolu Agency / World
Published 15.07.2023 12:34
A flag displaying photos and names of the victims of the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye was hung on the Turkish House in New York to mark the seventh anniversary of the defeated 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye.
