WORLD LEADERS MARK 7TH ANNIVERSARY OF TÜRKIYES 2016 DEFEATED COUP

Leaders from around the world on Saturday shared messages of solidarity with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the seventh anniversary of the 2016 defeated coup.

In a statement, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: "While recalling the supreme sacrifices of the brave Turkish people, we pay our rich tribute & respects to the martyrs who valiantly resisted the heinous attempt to deprive them of democracy and basic rights."

"This historic & epoch-making day in 2016 also represented unwavering faith & profound trust in the dynamic leadership of my brother H.E. President @RTErdoğan.The takeaway of the day was that the nations can overcome any challenge with the power of unity, fraternity and deep bonds," he added.

On Friday, Raja Pervez Ashraf, the speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, also expressed his unflinching solidarity and unwavering support for the brotherly people, Parliament and Government of the Republic of Türkiye.

"The valiant resistance of the resilient Turkish people to the devious coup attempt on July 15, 2016, is a prime example of how nations can overcome obstacles and hardships by cooperating and being brave, determined, and dedicated," he said, according to a statement issued from his office.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Erdoğan on the occasion.

In his letter, Aliyev commemorated the cherished memory of those who sacrificed their lives to prevent the coup attempt with deep respect.

Aliyev underlined that the victory, obtained at the cost of the blood and lives of martyrs, confirmed the love of the Turkish people for their homeland, their spirit of struggle, and their invincibility.

"The Democracy and National Unity Day, which is a symbol of solidarity and national unity, will remain as a day of great honor in Turkish state history," he said.

The Azerbaijani people and state have stood alongside Türkiye from the very beginning of this struggle, condemning the traitors who attacked the country's constitutional structure and legitimate government, Aliyev added.

Also, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani "sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the anniversary of his country's Democracy and National Unity Day," state news agency QNA said.

Ersin Tatar, the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), echoed the sentiment, saying: "I once again condemn the July 15, 2016 FETÖ coup attempt on its 7th anniversary in the strongest terms, I commemorate all our martyrs with mercy and express my gratitude to our veterans."

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 253 people killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.