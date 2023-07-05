Kylian Mbappe 'must sign a new contract' to stay at PSG next season: club president

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi on Wednesday insisted superstar forward Kylian Mbappe "must sign a new contract" if he wants to remain at the club next season.

Mbappe said last month he would not extend his contract, which expires next year, but has indicated he wants to remain for a final season. The club must therefore sell the player in this transfer window or lose him for nothing when his deal ends.

Mbappe "has already said he would not leave for free", said Khelaifi. "If someone has made him change his mind, that is not my fault."







