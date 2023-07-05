Biden: Sweden will make NATO stronger

US President Joe Biden has reassured Sweden of his full support in joining NATO.



"Sweden is going to make our alliance stronger," Biden said on Wednesday during Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's visit to the White House.



Biden stressed that the United States was "anxiously looking forward to Sweden's membership" after the political stalemate the last few months which has seen Sweden's accession be blocked by Türkiye and Hungary.



New members must be approved unanimously by all existing NATO members.



The US leader praised Sweden for being a strong and consistent ally and sharing NATO values.



Kristersson responded by saying that Sweden does want to join NATO to "seek common protection," but that the country also feels it can provide its own assets to NATO's security as a whole.



Sweden's NATO bid, spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine despite long-held Swedish neutrality, was made alongside Finland, which has now been accepted into the alliance.



Anti-Islam protests in Sweden have caused considerable tensions between Stockholm and Ankara in recent months.



It is uncertain whether the dispute can be resolved at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania next Tuesday and Wednesday.



In Washington, Biden and Kristersson also planned to discuss support for Ukraine, relations with China as well as climate change and new technologies.













