Investigation in France after death of man struck by rubber bullet

The public prosecutor's office in the southern French city of Marseille is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who was hit by a rubber bullet near recent protests against police violence.



Such projectiles have been used against rioters by French police during the widespread trouble over the last week.



So far, it has not been possible to determine whether the man took part in riots or was simply at the scene of disturbances and looting that took place in the port city on Saturday night, prosecutors said on Wednesday.



The man was hit in the chest area by a rubber bullet of the 'flash ball' type, which subsequently led to cardiac arrest and death.



In addition to the criminal investigation department, the police supervision department is also involved.



According to media reports, the young man collapsed on the handlebars of his motor scooter and was pronounced dead a few minutes later. The family of the 27-year-old provided BFMTV with the last video recordings on his mobile phone. They show that the young man was filming police officers during the riots.



There was to be a funeral march on Wednesday in the neighbourhood where the man lived with his family. He was said to be expecting a second child.



France has been rocked by heavy rioting and protests against police violence since the death of 17-year-old Nahel from a police bullet during a traffic stop last week.



There have been repeated looting, arson attacks and violent confrontations between police officers and rioters. The officer who fired the shot at Nehal is being investigated on suspicion of manslaughter. In the meantime, the unrest has subsided.



Only 16 arrests were made overnight into Wednesday in France, the Interior Ministry reported, apparently confirming that the peak of the recent unrest and street violence had passed.



The newspaper Le Parisien reported that 78 cars and eight buildings were set on fire, citing ministry information. It said the 16 arrests were the lowest number since the riots started on June 27.



No police stations were damaged and no officers injured, according to the report.



The government has said that its first priority is to provide rapid aid to businesses and communities hit by the violence.



President Emmanuel Macron announced faster aid for cities with burned-out schools and damage to public infrastructure. Summer sales were extended by a week to allow retailers to make up for lost income during the riots.



Concerns had been raised after isolated cancellations that the riots would have a negative impact on tourism in France. Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Twitter that "we will do everything to ensure that [France] remains one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world by naturally guaranteeing the safety of all tourists on French soil."



Macron said on Tuesday that the peak of the riots had passed, although caution was still needed in the days and weeks ahead.



