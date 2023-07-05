Greta Thunberg must appear in court after climate protest in Malmö

Climate activist Greta Thunberg must appear before a court after a protest in her Swedish homeland.



The public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday that charges are to be brought against a young woman for refusing to obey police orders to leave the scene at the climate protest in the southern city of Malmö.



The woman was Thunberg, a spokeswoman confirmed to dpa, after the Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan had initially broken the story.



The 20-year-old herself could not be reached for a comment on the accusations, according to sources close to her.



Thunberg, who lives in Stockholm, took part in a climate protest in the oil harbour of Malmö in June that lasted several days. During the action oil tankers were prevented from leaving the harbour. Thunberg had posted her own account of the protest on social media, including a picture of herself in front of a truck holding a sign that read "Jag blockerar tankbilar" (I am blocking tankers).



Sydsvenskan reported that the police asked the demonstrators to sit on a grassy area away from the truck when the disruption of traffic became too great. Some of the activists complied, but several did not. Photos taken at the time showed them being carried away by the police - including Thunberg.



According to the newspaper, she is now expected to appear before the Malmö District Court at the end of July. The prosecutor in charge said that this kind of charge usually leads to fines.



