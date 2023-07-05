News Sports Bayern coach Tuchel visited Kane to persuade him to join Bundesliga champions - report

Bayern coach Tuchel visited Kane to persuade him to join Bundesliga champions - report

Reports suggest that Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has visited Tottenham Hotspur and England captain Harry Kane, aiming to persuade him to join the Bundesliga champions during the summer transfer window.

DPA SPORTS Published July 05,2023 Subscribe

Tottenham Hotspur and England captain Harry Kane has reportedly been visited by Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel with the aim to convince him to join the Bundesliga champions in the summer.



Sport Bild weekly said in its latest edition Wednesday that Tuchel and then Bayern board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic met with the striker Kane in mid-May at his house in London.



The report said that Kane was very impressed about the exchange with Tuchel and had signalled his intention to come to Munich and win the Champions League with them.



Kane, who is reportedly also a Manchester United target, has a contract at Spurs until 2024.



Bayern are reportedly preparing a second offer for Kane after seeing a first one said to be in the range of €70 million ($76.3 million) rejected.



The 11-time reigning German champions are looking for a new striker after their contracted forwards failed to fill the void last season following Robert Lewandowski's departure for Barcelona.









