Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen wins stage 3 of Tour de France

Jasper Philipsen of the Alpecin-Deceuninck team on Monday won the third stage of the Tour de France.

Philipsen, a 25-year-old from Belgium, completed a 193-kilometer (120-mile) route from Amorebieta-Etxano in Spain's Basque region to Bayonne, France in four hours, 43 minutes, and 15 seconds.

"The first sprint is the most nervous one, as everybody is fresh and motivated. There was a lot of stress … Everyone fighting for the win," Philipsen said after the victory.

"We will try to go for another stage win in the coming stages, as soon as tomorrow. I'm super happy to win the first sprint," he added.

Bahrain Victorious team's Phil Bauhaus came second while Caleb Ewan from the Lotto-Dstny team finished third.

Following three races, British cyclist Adam Yates leads the race in 13 hours, 52 minutes, and 33 seconds.

The fourth stage of the Tour de France 2023 will go from Dax to Nogaro on Tuesday (181.8 km or 113 miles).

The event will conclude on July 23 on Paris' Champs-Elysees after Stage 21.