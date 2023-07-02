Juventus announce signing of US forward Timothy Weah on a permanent deal

Juventus signed US forward Timothy Weah on a permanent deal on Saturday.

"Timothy Weah has officially become a Juventus player. The American arrives on a permanent deal from Lille," the Italian club said in a statement.

The club added: "Now a new adventure is set to begin with the aim of enriching the Temple of Trophies at the Juventus Museum and his own private collection. Together!"

Timothy, 23, a former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lille player, will play in the Italian Serie A for the first time. His father George Weah was an AC Milan forward in 1995-2000 and won two Italian titles.

Weah, who also played for France's Monaco and PSG, is now the president of Liberia.

Timothy has won the French title three times-two with PSG and one with Lille.

He was the Scottish champion with Celtic.

Timothy, a New York native, also plays for the US national team.