BRITISH CYCLIST ADAM YATES WINS TOUR DE FRANCES OPENING STAGE IN SPAIN

British cyclist Adam Yates won the opening stage Saturday of the 2023 Tour de France in Spain's Bilbao.

UAE Team Emirates' rider beat his twin brother, Simon, of Team Jayco AlUla, to take the yellow jersey after completing the 182-kilometer (113-mile) Stage 1 in four hours, 22 minutes and 49 seconds.

Simon was second, and 2020 and 2021 champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) from Slovenia was third.

The Tour will resume with Stage 2 on Sunday between Vitoria-Gasteiz and San Sebastian in Basque Autonomous Community as riders are set to compete in the 209-kilometer hilly stage.

This race will end July 23 in Paris' Champs-Elysees after Stage 21.