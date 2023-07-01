French striker Marcus Thuram signs for Inter Milan on free transfer

French international striker Marcus Thuram signed for Inter Milan on a free transfer on Saturday, the Serie A club announced.

Son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, the 25-year-old signed a five-year deal with last season's Champions League finalists worth a reported 6.5 million euros ($7.1 million) a season.

Inter secured his services on the back of his most successful season for Bundesliga side Borussia Moenchengladbach in which he scored 13 goals -- he became a free agent at the end of the campaign.

"Marcus Thuram signs for Inter," read a statement on the club's website.

"The forward, who was born in 1997, joins the Nerazzurri following four seasons with Borussia Moenchengladbach."

Thuram will play up front alongside Lautaro Martinez after picking the country of his birth rather than Paris Saint-Germain, replacing veteran Edin Dzeko who signed for Turkish giants Fenerbahce last week.

He was born in Parma where his father played for five seasons, winning the UEFA Cup and Italian Cup in 1999 as part of a star-studded outfit which also featured Italian icons Gianluigi Buffon and Fabio Cannavaro.

Buffon and Cannavaro got the better of Thuram senior at the 2006 World Cup, beating France in the final on penalties.

Thuram senior had wanted his son to take up either fencing or judo but he defied his father.

Thuram junior also suffered World Cup heartache at the hands of Martinez and Argentina in last December's thrilling World Cup final.

France lost on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw in which they were 2-0 behind at half-time, with 10-times capped Thuram setting up the equaliser which took the game to extra-time.

Thuram may yet have to battle with Romelu Lukaku for a place in Inter's starting line-up, as the Belgium striker is in discussions to stay in Milan despite his loan from Chelsea ending this week.







