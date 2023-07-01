Racism is 'reality' of Germany, says Chancellor Scholz

Racism is a "reality" of Germany, the country's Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared on Saturday, marking the July 1 day against Anti-Muslim Racism.

"Unfortunately, racism is a reality in our country. A reality we must overcome together," Scholz said on Twitter on the death anniversary of Dresden resident Marwa El-Sherbini, stabbed during a court trial by a man whom she was accused of an anti-Muslim hate crime against her in 2009.

Scholz added: "There must be no room for racist, anti-Semitic or anti-Muslim hatred."

Born in Egypt Sherbini was killed during an appeal hearing in front of her three-year-old son and husband.

The 31-year-old woman was stabbed to death by Alex Wiensan, an ethnic German immigrant from Russia against whom she had testified in a criminal case for verbal abuse.

The initial confrontation between the victim and perpetrator had reportedly happened because she wore a headscarf.