Parents of protesters may face prison, fines: French justice minister

Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti said Saturday that parents of children under 17 involved in protests because of the police killing of a teen in France could be held responsible.

"Parents who do not take care of their children (under 17 years old) and leave them out at night knowing where they will go, will face two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros," said Dupond-Moretti said, pointing out that parents have responsibilities.

Dupond-Moretti made the statement to reporters regarding protests that have turned into a spiral of violence across France.

ORGANIZERS FROM SOCIAL MEDIA WILL BE IDENTIFIED

Dupond-Moretti said those involved in the protests were organized on social media platforms, so authorities could request the IP addresses of users.

He said authorities had information that people involved were organized through applications such as Snapchat.

"So you're 13, 14, 15, 16 or 17 years old, you're at home and you've posted something on Snapchat, your account will be deleted and you'll be detected and punished. We definitely need to calm down again, that's enough," he said.

Dupond-Moretti urged parents to take care of their children and said: "Those who have parental duties are morally responsible for maintaining order."

Footage of a driver, 17, being shot and killed by the police in Nanterre during traffic control on June 27 caused outrage across France.

The young man identified as Nael M., was laid to rest Saturday.

Nearly 1,500 people were detained and more than 200 police officers were injured in protests that have since continued.

Police vehicles were deployed in front of luxury stores in Paris to prevent looting.

Images on social media show police have increased security measures in many cities, including Paris, to control the protests, which are expected to intensify at night.

Police vehicles were placed in front of luxury stores on the famous Champs-Elysées Avenue as authorities carried out body searches by checking the identities of suspects on the street.