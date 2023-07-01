French media reveals audio recording of police threatening slain teen

French media outlets on Saturday revealed an audio recording of police threatening a teenage driver of North African descent, whose killing at the hands of authorities last week sparked violent demonstrations across the country.

The recording, taken by a passenger in the vehicle as the incident unfolded on June 27, spread via social media after the shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M. at point-blank range by the police officer shortly after the tense exchange in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Broadcaster BFMTV said the accuracy of the recording was confirmed and presented it with accompanying video footage by the unnamed passenger.

In the recording, the passenger is heard saying: "I wanted to make this video to reveal the truth, because there are a lot of lies on social media networks about the death of my friend Nahel. I will tell you the story from A to Z."

The passenger said that at around 8 a.m. local time, he met with Nahel M. and another friend and went for a ride in Nanterre in a car they borrowed.

Stating that they were not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the passenger noted that while they were driving in a bus lane, they noticed two policemen on motorcycles following them.

Nahel stopped the vehicle after the officers started their sirens, the passenger recounted.

'STOP THE ENGINE OR I'LL SHOOT YOU'

One of the officers ordered Nahel to open the window of the vehicle, the speaker recounted, adding that his friend obeyed the command.

The officer then threatened Nahel, telling him to "stop the engine or I'll shoot you," he said.

He claimed that the officer later drew his firearm and struck Nahel with the butt of his gun.

'I'LL PUT A BULLET IN&NBSP;YOUR HEAD'

Pointing the gun at Nahel's temple, the officer said told him not to move "or I'll put a bullet in your head," the passenger said, adding that his colleague told him to pull the trigger.

The passenger explained that Nahel's foot slipped off the brake pedal with the third gun-handle blow, and the vehicle began to move forward.

When the second officer fired his weapon, Nahel put his foot on the gas, he said.

"I saw him dying, he trembled. Then we hit the barrier. I got out of the vehicle and ran away because I was afraid."

Afraid the police would shoot him, too, the passenger said he fled the scene.

"I was shocked by what the police did to my friend in front of my eyes," he continued.

French media reported that the eyewitness would testify to the police on July 3.

The officer who shot Nahel faces a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed in preliminary detention.