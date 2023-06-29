Former world number one Wozniacki announces comeback

 Contact Us
Published June 29,2023
Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki announced her intention to return to tennis on Thursday having retired from the sport in 2020 to start a family.

Danish player Wozniacki spent 71 weeks at the top of the world rankings and finished with 30 singles titles - including a Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open in 2018.

She announced her retirement prior to the 2020 Australian Open at the age of 29, saying she wanted to start a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee. She has since had a daughter Olivia and son James.

"Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for," she wrote on Twitter.

"But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role.

"We decided as a family it's time. I'm coming back to play and I can't wait!"