8-YEAR-OLD GETS SUCKED INTO TREATMENT PLANT OF PUBLIC SWIMMING POOL IN SPAINS JAÉN

Scary event occurred this past Tuesday in the municipal swimming pool of Ibros, a town in Jaén of Spain. Blas, as an 8-year-old boy, was sucked into the water treatment plant of the facility, and fortunately he was able to get out of the water in time and without help.

The sucking marks have left significant marks on his back, as has been seen in some publications.

The Baena Civil Guard has opened proceedings after the minor's accident when he was sucked into the treatment plant in a public children's pool in the town.

Sources from the Benemérita have detailed to Europa Press that the incident took place on the afternoon of last Tuesday. The minor, after being trapped by the treatment plant of the children's glass, was able to get out of the water without help. The height of this pool area is 49 centimeters.

For his part, the mayor of the municipality, Juan Marías Reyes, has reported that this pool was closed to the public and the municipal technicians "are examining the premises to write a report that helps clarify the circumstances surrounding the event." , stressing that the space "complies with current regulations."