Decomposing corpse found on the beach of Tarragona

Remains of a human body have been found this Thursday afternoon on El Miracle beach in Tarragona.

According to sources close to the case, a corpse without limbs has been located.

It is, according to sources consulted by the Diari, part of a corpse in an advanced state of decomposition, extremely deteriorated. This situation is due to the fact that the body would have been in the water for some time, according to the first indications.

It was a lifeguard who worked in the area who reported the event, prompting all the emergency and police services to get to work.

Apparently, it was some swimmers who alerted said lifeguard.

The Civil Guard, as usual in this type of case, has taken over the investigation and, for now, several hypotheses are being considered about what happened.