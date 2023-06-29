Iraqi protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad to protest burning of Quran copy

Scores of Iraqi protesters stormed the yard of the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday to express their outrage at allowing an extremist to burn a copy of the holy Quran in Stockholm.

According to the local daily Baghdad Today, the protesters were able to break open the embassy's gate and enter the compound.

The protesters were told to leave the embassy shortly after breaking in, the media outlet added.

The Arabic language state-run Sweden radio channel reported that all embassy staff are safe.

The Iraqi official news agency INA reported that the protesters raised copies of the Quran "to confirm Muslims' pride in the Holy Quran and to reject the disgraceful act that took place in the Swedish capital after the government authorized a demonstration" to burn a copy of the holy Quran.

The news agency added that the protesters were organized in response to a call by powerful Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

On Wednesday, a person identified as Salwan Momika burned a copy of the Muslim holy book under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque.

The extremist's provocative act was timed to coincide with Eid al-Adha, one of the major Islamic religious festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

The "crime" of burning a Quran copy elicited widespread condemnation from the Islamic world, including Türkiye, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Senegal, Morocco, and Mauritania.