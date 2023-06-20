37-year-old Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko close to joining Istanbul giants Fenerbahçe

There are reports that Edin Dzeko is close to joining the Fenerbahçe football club. The Istanbul giants have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with the Bosnian striker.



Fenerbahçe has been active in the transfer market and is eagerly awaiting Dzeko's arrival in Istanbul.



Dzeko, who currently plays for Inter and reached the Champions League final, has scored 4 goals in the tournament. In the 2022-2023 season, he played in 52 matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 4 assists.



Despite receiving a lucrative offer of 20 million euros per year from Saudi Arabia, the 37-year-old player has decided to stay in Europe due to the insistence of his wife and close circle.



He has reportedly accepted a 2-year contract offered by Fenerbahçe. If the signatures are finalized, Dzeko will become Fenerbahçe's second transfer after Ryan Kent.