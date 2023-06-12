Porn star Moriah Mills shares alleged texts from NBA player Zion Williamson

Moriah Mills , a 32-year-old porn star and OnlyFans content creator, has been tweeting about NBA player Zion Williamson . This comes after Williamson, a 22-year-old All-Star for the New Orleans Pelicans, announced that his girlfriend, Ahkeema, is pregnant with their baby girl, expected in November.



Mills has claimed that she had a sexual relationship with Williamson and has been sharing explicit details about their alleged encounters on Twitter over the past week.

In her tweets on Saturday night, Mills shared alleged text exchanges between her and Williamson, where she accuses the NBA star of ruining her life. The messages supposedly ask Mills to delete everything she has been posting about him.

Mills also tweeted about the situation, mentioning that she genuinely loved Williamson. She further stirred controversy by suggesting that she might be pregnant as well and criticizing Williamson for not informing her about his alleged involvement with another woman.

Ahkeema, Williamson's girlfriend, responded to Mills' tweets by writing, "Happy hoes ain't hating and hating hoes ain't happy."

Another woman named Yami Taylor later made claims about Williamson on Instagram, stating that she never had a threesome with him or participated in OnlyFans or Pornhub content. Taylor also posted an image that appeared to show a shirtless Williamson in bed.







