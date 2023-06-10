Swiatek crowned queen of Roland Garros again after third title

Poland's Iga Swiatek confirmed her status as the dominant player in women's tennis by beating Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to a secure a third French Open title on Saturday.



It is a fourth grand slam title overall for the world number one, who also triumphed in the US Open last year to add to Roland Garros wins in 2020 and 2022.



The top seed's greater big match experience saw her through against the unseeded Czech, who had stunned world number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the Paris semi-final.



Muchova fought back from a set and 3-0 down but then failed to take advantage of being a break up twice in the third, and it was all over after 2 hours 46 minutes when Muchova double faulted.



"I really love being here. It is my favourite place on the Tour," said Swiatek, who received the Suzanne Lenglen trophy from former American great Chris Evert and then dropped its lid when posing with it for the photographers.



"Congrats to Karolina. Since we first played I knew that you were going to play these tough matches, these finals, because I was really struck with your variety on court. I really hope you are going to have many more finals."



A tearful Muchova said: "It's been an amazing three weeks in Paris for me and my team. This was so close but yet so far. This happens when you play one of the best. Iga, I want to congratulate you again and your team.



"We've come a long way and I hope this is just the beginning for us. We're going to keep it stronger and come back."



Swiatek, 22, won the first game on serve and then broke immediately, her superior energy across the clay court and fierce hitting making the difference.



World number 43 Muchova, who has only won one WTA singles title in Seoul in 2019, initially had no real answer to Swiatek's power.



Muchova steadied the ship but then her serve fell apart and Swiatek broke again to take the set.



A few seats were empty on the sun-kissed Court Philippe Chatrier as the Pole was quickly 3-0 up in the second set, a nervous Muchova producing a wild smash and forehand to surrender a break in the second game.



But the Czech broke back with a superb shot down the line as the crowd cheered her on. Three breaks of serve in a row, including via Swiatek's first double fault of the match, then gave Muchova the chance to seal the second set at 7-5.



It was the first set that Swiatek has lost in this year's tournament.



Muchova then broke in the first game of the third set en route to 2-0 as Swiatek's consistency deserted her but the Pole hit back for 2-2.



The world number one's serve then wobbled and she was too casual on the key point to gift Muchova another break but the Czech's weak drop-shot handed a break straight back.



A double-fault by Muchova then sealed Swiatek's anti-climactic victory.



It means Swiatek has won 14 career singles titles and three so far this year.



The men's doubles final between fourth seeds Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek and Belgian outsiders Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen follows on Saturday.



Earlier, Japanese 17-year-old Tokito Oda won the men's wheelchair final, beating top seed and three-times champion Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-1, 6-4 to seal a first grand slam title and also take over as the new world number one.



Dutch star Diede de Groot defeated second seed Yui Kamiji 6-2, 6-0 in the women's wheelchair final, clinching an 18th grand slam singles title and 10th in a row.



Hewett then got a trophy when he teamed up with countryman Gordon Reid as the top seeds edged Spanish/Argentine pair of Martin de la Fuente/Gustavo Fernandez, 7-6 (11-9), 7-5 for the men's wheelchair doubles title.



The men's singles final, where Novak Djokovic will target a record 23rd men's singles grand slam title against Casper Ruud, is on Sunday.



