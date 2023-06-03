Nkunku stars as RB Leipzig defend German Cup title with 2-0 win over Frankfurt

 Contact Us
RB Leipzig, inspired by Christopher Nkunku, secured their second consecutive German Cup title on Saturday by defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Berlin. In a reminiscent performance from the previous year when Nkunku scored a crucial goal in the second half to force the 2022 final into a penalty shootout, he once again proved instrumental. After 71 minutes of play, Nkunku broke the deadlock with a low shot that deflected into the goal, catching Eintracht Frankfurt off guard despite their dominance in the game.

Published June 03,2023
RB Leipzig defended their German Cup title with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on Saturday, with Christopher Nkunku scoring one second-half goal and setting up Dominik Szoboszlai for the other.

After an entertaining but even first half, in which Leipzig's Timo Werner spurned an early golden opportunity, Frankfurt looked to be on top but were stunned when Nkunku's strike took a huge deflection off Evan Ndicka in the 71st minute.

The momentum was firmly back with Leipzig and Nkunku slipped in a low ball for the unmarked Szoboszlai, who found the far corner with a poised finish with five minutes remaining to seal the victory.

The result meant Bayer Leverkusen, who finished sixth in the Bundesliga, qualified for the Europa League again after reaching the semi-finals this season.