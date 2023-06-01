FERRARIS LECLERC TO AUCTION OFF RACE KIT FOR ITALIAN FLOOD VICTIMS

Formula One driver Charles Leclerc is auctioning off his race kit from last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix to raise funds for the victims of the recent floods in Italy.



The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, held in the same Italian region as Ferrari's base, had to be cancelled last month because of the flooding.



Ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, the Ferrari ace is keen to do his bit and will sell his helmet, race suit, gloves, special racing shoes and fireproof underwear from his home race.



"After the recent floods in Emilia Romagna, I decided to auction all of my racing kit from the Monaco GP weekend. I hope that we can raise as much money as possible for the people that really need it in this difficult time," the Monegasque, sixth in Monaco, said in a tweet.



The online auction, organized by Sothebys, will run from Friday until Tuesday. He acknowledged some of the kit was a bit dirty due to the rain in Monaco, but believes this makes them even more authentic.



