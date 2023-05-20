News Sports Benfica coach Schmidt criticizes Leverkusen over Grimaldo transfer

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt expressed his dissatisfaction with the way his former club, Bayer Leverkusen, announced the transfer of defender Alejandro Grimaldo. Schmidt criticized the manner in which the transfer was unveiled earlier this week, which included photographs and a video interview. Grimaldo, the Spanish left back, will be joining Leverkusen from Benfica on a free transfer in July.

DPA SPORTS Published May 20,2023