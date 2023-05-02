Reports: Messi suspended by PSG for two weeks over Saudi Arabia trip

Superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly been suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for two weeks and will also not get paid in that period in connection with a trip to Saudi Arabia.



French sports daily L'Equipe sports said that the suspension is with immediate effect and that the World Cup winner would not be allowed to train and will miss the next two games of the French league leaders and champions against Troyes and Ajaccio.



The report said the sanction was imposed by PSG because Messi went to Saudi Arabia for two days without their permission after last weekend's 3-1 home defeat against Lorient, missing Monday training.



Le Parisien paper said Messi had informed PSG bosses about the trip but they hadn't given their permission.



Messi, 35, is a Saudi Tourism brand ambassador.



His two-year contract at PSG, after a famous move from Barcelona who could no longer afford him in 2021, expires after the season.



His future is unclear but he has been linked with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, a return to Barca but also Saudi club Al Hilal.













