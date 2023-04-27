Sheffield United promotes to Premier League

Sheffield United clinched promotion back to the Premier League with a 2-0 win against West Bromwich Albion at jubilant Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

Paul Heckingbottom's side saw off Albion thanks to goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic, ensuring they earned the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship with three games to spare.

Second-placed United sprinted to the finish line, with six wins from their last seven games as they moved seven points clear of third-placed Luton, who have just two matches left.

The Blades were relegated from the top flight in 2021 and lost in the Championship play-off semi-finals against Nottingham Forest last season.

But Heckingbottom, in his second season as United boss, has astutely guided his club back into English football's elite.

Promotion will be worth up to £170 million ($212 million) in increased revenues over the next three seasons for the Blades.

It is a well-earned reward for United's consistency this season, with Heckingbottom's men in the top two for much of the campaign.

They also reached the FA Cup semi-finals this term, enjoying a shock fifth round win over Tottenham before losing 3-0 to Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

United's promotion party came 24 hours after Burnley wrapped up the Championship title with a 1-0 win at Blackburn.

Burnley's Championship dominance this season is underlined by their 10-point lead over United.