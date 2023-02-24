Former Madrid defender Marcelo returns to youth club Fluminense

Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo has signed with Fluminense, the club where he started his football career, the Brazilian team said on Friday.



"Back to where it all started," Marcelo wrote on Twitter.



He played for Fluminense from 2005 to 2007, when he moved to Real Madrid. At the Spanish side, Marcelo had a stellar career winning the Champions League five times, the Club World Cup four and lifting six La Liga trophies.



The defender played 56 games for the Brazil national team, including the home World Cup in 2014 and Russia World Cup in 2018, winning the Confederations Cup in 2013.



He moved from Madrid to Olympiacos in September 2022, but had been without a club since mid-February.







