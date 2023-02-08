Hatayspor club executive denies rescue reports of Ghana footballer Christian Atsu after Türkiye quakes

Footballer Christian Atsu's club in Türkiye, Atakas Hatayspor, denied reports Wednesday that the Ghanaian winger has been rescued from the rubble of a building after earthquakes hit Türkiye earlier this week.

Deputy Chairman Aydin Toksoz told Anadolu that the club cannot confirm the whereabouts of Atsu, 31, and sporting director Taner Savut.

Toksoz said the Turkish Super Lig club was informed Tuesday that Atsu was rushed to a hospital after being rescued but said Wednesday that the pair are still missing.

Atsu was previously said to be rescued from the rubble of a building in the southern Turkish province of Hatay.

The former Newcastle United winger was "pulled from the wreckage with injuries," according to Mustafa Ozat, another deputy chair of Hatayspor.

Atsu, who joined Hatayspor in 2022, previously played for several European teams, including Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle United in the Premier League as well as Portuguese club Porto.

He played with Porto when they became Portuguese champions in 2013.

Atsu scored 10 goals in 60 caps for Ghana.