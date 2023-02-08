Galatasaray sign Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma

Galatasaray signed Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma on Wednesday.

The Istanbul club registered Zaniolo, 23, to the Galatasaray squad on the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) website, which means he is eligible to play for his new club.

According to the TFF website, Zaniolo sealed a multi-year deal with the Lions that will expire in 2027.

Zaniolo played for Roma for four and a half seasons, where he scored 24 goals and made 18 assists in 128 appearances.

Last season he helped Roma win the third-tier UEFA Europa Conference League title.

Zaniolo also amassed 11 international caps for Italy.