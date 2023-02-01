FIFA vice-president re-elected president of Asian football body

FIFA vice-president Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa was re-elected as president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Wednesday.



He has held the post since 2013 and will enter a third four-year term until 2027, the AFC said.



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia strengthened its influence in world football as the president of the country's football federation, Yasser Almisehal, will join the FIFA Council.



Both were appointed to the body headed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the AFC elections in Manama, Bahrain.



