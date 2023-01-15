Olympique Marseille fight back to beat Lorient 3-1

Third-placed Olympique Marseille remain hot on the heels of RC Lens in second after coming back from a goal down to beat Lorient 3-1 at home in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Lens beat 10-man Auxerre earlier on Saturday to reach 44 points after 19 games, but Marseille's sixth straight league victory keeps them within two points of Lens.

Paris St Germain are top on 47 points before they visit Stade Rennais on Sunday.

Lorient took the lead after 29 minutes when Terem Moffi turned in his 12th league goal of the season.

Marseille then came roaring back as Sead Kolasinac levelled with a header before the break while Alexis Sanchez and Jordan Veretout struck in the second half to seal the points.

Sanchez, who joined Marseille in August last year after ending his contract with Inter Milan, has scored six league goals this season.

The defeat kept Lorient in sixth place on 32 points, two adrift of AS Monaco in fifth, the Europa Conference League qualification spot, having played a game more.







