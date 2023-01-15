Chelsea and Shakhtar close to agreeing Mudryk deal

 Contact Us
Chelsea are "very close" to completing a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk striker Mykhailo Mudryk, the Ukraine club said Saturday. "FC Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov and Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali discussed Mykhailo Mudryk's transfer to Chelsea FC today," tweeted Shakhtar.

Published January 15,2023
Chelsea and Shakhtar Donetsk are close to an agreement over the transfer of Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk to the Premier League team, both clubs said on Saturday.

According to British media, the deal will be worth 85 million pounds ($103.92 million), with the 22-year-old Mudryk set to sign a seven-and-a-half year contract.

Shakhtar said the clubs were very close to tying up a deal.

"Should a deal be agreed between the two clubs then the Ukrainian international, who can operate as a winger or a forward, will discuss personal terms with the Blues ahead of a permanent transfer," Chelsea said in a statement.

Mudryk was on his way to London for a medical on Saturday, Sky Sports reported.