Cristiano Ronaldo could be loaned to Newcastle in July - report

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi club Al-Nassr could be short-lived, Spanish sports daily Marca reported on Tuesday, saying there is a clause in the contract allowing the Portuguese to be loaned to Premier League side Newcastle United.
Like Al-Nassr, Newcastle are majority-owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.
Marca, without naming sources, said the clause would come into effect if Newcastle qualify for next season's Champions League. They are currently third.
A "welcome ceremony" for Ronaldo will take place on Tuesday at Al-Nassr's stadium.
According to media reports, the former Manchester United star will receive the equivalent of €200 million ($211 million) per season in Saudi Arabia according to a contract that the Portuguese star has signed for two and a half years.