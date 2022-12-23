BRAZIL STRIKER RICHARLISONS BICYCLE KICK NAMED BEST OF 2022 WORLD CUP

Richarlison's bicycle kick against Serbia has been voted the goal of the 2022 World Cup, FIFA confirmed on Friday.

"Richarlison creates magic, setting himself up for an unsavable overhead bicycle kick into the bottom corner," FIFA said in a statement.

Richarlison's classy finish was selected by fans as the best among the 10 nominees, including Neymar's goal over Croatia, Kylian Mbappe's goal against Poland, and Enzo Fernandez's volley against Mexico.

The 25-year-old striker was among the World Cup goalscorers with three goals.

During the world cup in Qatar, which concluded on Sunday, Richarlison scored twice in the Group G opener against Serbia and also produced a goal in the Round of 16 against South Korea.