Bayern president wants 'now more than ever' mentality towards Euros

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has called for a "now more than ever" mentality to make Germany's national team successful again for the Euro 2024 tournament the country will host.



The team crashed out in the World Cup group stage for the second straight time at the recent Qatar tournament and interest in the team from the fans is also dwindling.



The national federation DFB has set up an advisory board to help make the team successful and popular again for the 2024 event and beyond.



Hainer told the Abendzeitung in an interview made ahead of Saturday's publication that a joint effort was needed to achieve this.



"In less than two years, the home European championship is coming up. German football must pool all its strengths. We should not fall into negativism now. What is needed is a now more than ever mentality and that issues are being tackled," Hainer said.



The Bayern president said the 2024 offered a huge opportunity in this respect, recalling Sunday's thrilling World Cup final between Argentina and France, and the great atmosphere at the 2006 World Cup Germany hosted.



"The World Cup final in particular showed once again how football can inspire people. The fans in Germany made the 2006 World Cup an unforgettable tournament - now it's a matter of creating such an atmosphere again," Hainer said.



