Morocco first African team in World Cup semi-finals beating Portugal

Morocco have become the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final after a 1-0 over Portugal in Qatar.

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri headed the historic goal in the 42nd minute when he beat Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa for a cross from Yahya Attiat-Allah.



Ronaldo came on in the 51st for his 196th cap which equalled the world record from Saudi Arabia's Badr al-Mutawa but he was unable to force a turnaround for Portugal whose Bruno Fernandes was denied by the crossbar before half-time.

Morocco also held on after their substitute Walid Cheddira was sent off for a second bookable offence early in eight minutes of stoppage time.



The Atlas Lions ended Africa's quarter-final jinx in a fourth attempt, after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010 had all gone out in the last eight.

They next face title holders France or Euro 2020 runners-up England who compete in the quarter-finals.